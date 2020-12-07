1929-2020 • La Grande
Henry “Hank” James Simonis, 91, of La Grande, died Dec. 7 at his residence. A graveside service will be held Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Known as Hank, he was born May 26, 1929, in Telocaset, to Perry and May (Miller) Simonis. He also lived in Union and La Grande. Hank married Ruby Bailey of Burley, Idaho, on July 27, 1949.
Hank started hunting at age 15. Over the years he killed many deer and elk, five moose and one buffalo. He got his first horse, Dixie, when he was about 15 and had one or more horses till he was 80. He broke horses for some years.
Hank worked for Boise Cascade for 21 years. He and Ruby lived in La Grande for seven years and purchased a farm in Ladd Canyon and lived there for seven years. Later, they purchased another farm at Hot Lake. They raised hay and wheat and had 300 head of cattle. They had two cattle drives a year, and Hank’s horses were put to good use. Hank’s heart was really in the mountains and on his horse. He felt at peace there.
Hank and Ruby had three children whom he helped teach to work, and they all had work to do on the farm. Hank wanted the work to be done right and his way and he would let the kids know this. He was always a hard worker and could fix and figure out how to fix many things.
Hank and Ruby enjoy riding snowmobiles and motorcycles and were able to see a lot of country. Hank was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held callings in the church.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Ruby; son and daughter-in law, Ron and Cindy of La Grande; son, Rick of La Grande; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Robert of Longview, Washington; brothers, Wayne of La Grande and Joe of Libby, Montana; and nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and May, and brothers, Ernest, James and George.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
