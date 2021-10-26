Howard L. Bailey, 95, of Island City, died Oct. 15, 2021, in La Grande. A memorial service is planned for June 2022.
Howard was born Nov. 5, 1925, in Iowa, to Ralph Bailey and Cecelia Bailey. In 1928 the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where Howard completed grade school. In 1937 they moved to Eugene, where he graduated from high school. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946. After his honorable discharge he moved to Portland. In June 1946 he married Juanita Johnson.
In 1947 Howard enrolled at the University of Oregon, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He received additional degrees from Oregon State University and the University of Northern Colorado, earning a doctor of education in mathematics. He taught in elementary school, mathematics in high school, and math and computer science at Eastern Oregon University. He retired from EOU in 1983 after becoming chairman of the math department and director of computer science.
Howard and Juanita’s marriage ended in January 1973. He married Victoria (Montes) Bartmess in June 1974. They were active with their horses, taking pack trips and day trips on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Idaho Sawtooth Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, North Absaroka Wilderness Area in Wyoming and in the Oregon wilderness. Howard was an avid hunter and fisherman, active in the “Save the Minam” movement and the La Grande Mavericks Riding Club. He started the Blue Mountain Back Country Horsemen (now the Blue Mountain Back Country Riders) and the Oregon Back Country Horsemen.
Howard served with the Union County Search and Rescue. He was active in the Oregon Trail Chapter of the American Diabetes Association and helped lay out the annual trail ride fundraiser. He also was a member of the Blue Mountain Humane Association and volunteered at the Memorial Library.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Bailey of Island City; children and spouses, Dorothy and Wayne Woodworth of Knob Noster, Missouri, Margaret and Celas Hug of Camas, Washington, James and Pat Bailey of Albany, and Jean and Thomas Wilson of Townsend, Montana; stepchildren and spouses, Arlie and Cathy Bartmess of Portland, Ben and Beckey Bartmess of La Grande, and Gino and Tammy Bartmess of Ford, Washington; 21 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Tinney, Robert Bailey and Gerald Bailey.
