1935-2021
La Grande
Hubert Merle Comfort, 86, of La Grande, died Nov. 12, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital due to complications from pneumonia and COVID-19. A service celebrating his life will be held April 9, 2022, at the La Grande Nazarene Church.
Known in his young life as Merle and later as Herb, he was born Nov. 12, 1925, to Ralph Comfort and Edith Comfort in Greenleaf, Idaho. After a time in Woodland, Idaho, during the Depression he graduated from Greenleaf Friends Academy in 1953 and later moved to Newberg, where he worked as a school bus driver before attending George Fox College in 1956 and 1957.
In Newberg, Herb met his future wife, Cora Ann Pierce, and they were married in October 1958. The year after they were married, Merle Eugene was born in Newberg. Herb was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. Sharon Lynn was born in the early years of his military service at Fort Benning, Georgia. After a three-year tour of duty in Germany, Herb and Cora welcomed Eleanor Jean, in September 1965, and David Allen followed in July 1967 at Fort Lee, Virginia.
Herb was honorably discharged after a distinguished 20-year career in the Army Medical Corps Dental Detachment. In June 1979, the family moved to La Grande, where he was the founder of Comfort Dental Laboratory and was self-employed as a dental technician until the time of his death.
Among the family’s favorite memories are road trips and camping. Herb was a loving husband and caring father. The house was always open to the kids’ friends, and many have commented that they are better husbands and fathers themselves because of Herb’s example. On any given Saturday, you might find him fishing at Morgan Lake, and in the evening you would find him playing cards or dominoes or working on a puzzle.
Herb and Cora were avid followers of La Grande High School and Eastern Oregon University sports, and he volunteered regularly as a clock operator. He was a long-time supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the Oregon Association of Dental Laboratories, the National Association of Dental Laboratories, and the La Grande Nazarene Church. He was an NADL Certified Dental Technician and was honored by OADL in the late 1990s as the Technician of the Year.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Cora; four children; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; five siblings; several cousins; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donald, Carroll and Audrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund at the Nazarene Church, 109 18th St., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.