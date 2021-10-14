Hugh “Eric” Barker, 74, of La Grande, died Oct. 4, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A memorial service will be held Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the La Grande First Baptist Church.
Known as Eric, he was born July 24, 1947, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Hugh Warren Barker and Lillian (Flora) Barker. He graduated from North Ridge High School in Roanoke, Virginia, and attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California. He resided in Roanoke, Virginia; New York, New York; Orange County, California; and in Summerville and La Grande. He married Joan “Cozy” Hamilton.
In 1967, Eric enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served until 1972. While in the military, he earned the National Defense Service Medal and was a rifle and pistol expert.
Eric worked as a cabinetmaker and carpenter and was a contractor for Grande Ronde Hospital. He enjoyed playing and writing music, carpentry, shooting, water sports, snow sports and bike riding. His favorite moments were those spent with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Cozy Barker of La Grande; children, Josh Barker of La Grande, Jesse Barker of La Grande, Sarah Barker of La Grande, Joseph Barker and wife, Melissa, of Prineville, and Bethany Barker of La Grande; brother and spouse, Jeffery and Linda Barker of Roanoke, Virginia; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Lillian Barker; brother, Ronald “Ron” Barker; and daughter, Dana Allison Schaad.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.