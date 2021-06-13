1952-2021 • La Grande
Hulett “Hugh” Clyde McDowell Jr., 69, of La Grande, died May 13, 2021, at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Hugh, he was born May 9, 1952, in San Diego, California, to Hulett Sr. and Mildred (Simmons) McDowell. He resided in San Diego and in Portland, Lincoln City and La Grande.
Hugh graduated from Grossmont High School and later attended the University of California at San Diego. He married Ariel Sanita Hessen.
Hugh was employed with YEI, Graffiti Program in Portland. He enjoyed writing and traveling.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Ariel, and sons, Brian of Union and Tyson of New Llano, Louisiana.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
