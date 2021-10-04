Icey Robert Hewitt, 81, of La Grande, died Sept. 25, 2021. There will not be a public service at this time. Interment will be at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Icey was born March 10, 1940, in Baker, to Icey Hewitt and Hazel (Hickerson) Hewitt. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1958 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Treasure Valley Community College. On June 12, 1966, Icey married Susan Nantz in Baker. They lived in Baker, Ukiah, Union and La Grande.
Icey worked in logging and was a truck driver, aircraft mechanic, millwright and draftsman. His last job was with Grande Ronde Hospital, where he worked for 10 years. He was an accomplished draftsman who also manufactured machines.
Icey enjoyed hunting, fishing, ham radio, model trains and helicopters, ammunition reloading, gunsmithing and picking huckleberries. He collected anything eagle related.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Hewitt of La Grande; daughters, Linda Genna of California, Shawn Hewitt of Nampa, Idaho, Amber Hewitt of Richland, Washington, and Sharon Harris of Bothell, Washington; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
