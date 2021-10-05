Inez Josephine Locken, 69, of Lostine, died Sept. 28, 2021, at a local care facility after fighting breast cancer for eight years. A graveside service will be held Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Lostine Cemetery.
Inez was born Jan. 30, 1952, in McIntosh, South Dakota, to Ernest Block and Frances (Vetter) Block. She resided in McIntosh, Provo and Spearfish, South Dakota, and in Island City and Lostine. She graduated from McIntosh High School where she was an active track runner, cheerleader and diver.
Inez married Robert Locken of Isabel, South Dakota. He was killed in a vehicle accident in 1975. She later married Larry Langerman and they divorced.
Inez worked as a grocery clerk, at Parks Bronze Foundry in Enterprise and as a USPS rural carrier. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting heart-shaped rocks, taking care of her yard and flower beds, and attending her grandchildren’s sports games. She was an active member of the Lostine Grange.
Survivors include her partner, Deane Henderson of Lostine; children and their partners, Toby Locken and Jamie Shirley of Wallowa, Jason Locken of Portland, Tara and Tom Hafer of Wallowa, and Shane and Brooke Langerman of Joseph; sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy and Harold Koch of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Patricia and Wayne Mollman of Wallowa, and Georgia and Richard Makens of Wallowa; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Frances Block; sister, Bessie Bell; brothers, Jerry “Buddy” Block, Ernest “Smokey” Block, Nick Block and Jackson Block; and husband, Robert Locken.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lostine Grange, 618 Elizabeth St., Lostine 97857.
