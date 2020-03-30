La Grande • 1976-2020
Dr. Inski Howard E. Quan Yu, 43, of La Grande, died March 22 at his home. Due to the current public health mandates, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Inski was born Nov. 7, 1976, in Manila, Philippines, to Rafael Lim Yu and Benita E. Quan. He was raised in Quezon City and attended Grace Christian High School and the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, graduating with a bachelor of science in pharmacy. He continued his education at the University of Santo Tomas to earn an MD degree and completed his medical residency at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was the Chief Resident of Internal Medicine his last year.
In 2008, Inski accepted an internal medicine position at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande. In 2013, he was accepted into the Infectious Disease Fellowship program at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Upon graduation, he took an infectious disease position at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. In 2015, Inski returned to Grande Ronde Hospital with dual roles of internal medicine physician and infectious disease specialist.
Inski was a member of the AMA, ABIM, FACP, ACP and the IDBR. He chaired various committees and was the recipient of numerous awards and achievements throughout his career.
Inski met Jamie Hatch in 2009, and they were married in 2014 at the Allison Inn in Newberg. Inski and Jamie had three dogs — Justice, Chai and Bourbon — whom they doted on. The couple loved to travel, explore new areas and relax on the beach.
Inski was an avid cook and loved trying new and exotic foods along with old staples. There was never a kitchen gadget he didn’t love or buy. Inski and Jamie loved to entertain and give dinner parties. Inski enjoyed gardening in his greenhouse with exotic plants, herbs and Chinese vegetables. He loved to collect rare toys and comic books and had an uncanny ability to recall Miss Universe facts.
Surviving relatives include his husband, Jamie Hatch of La Grande; siblings and their spouses, Carol and Noel Lacandula of Newark, California, Raymund and Dang Yu of Greater Manila, Philippines, Jocelyn and Dominique De Marchi of Bordeaux, France, and Rizalyn and Jerry Young of Winnipeg, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Benita Yu, and brother, Raphie Yu.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Human Rights Campaign.
