1960-2020 • La Grande
Irma Rogers, 60, of La Grande, died June 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. A graveside service will be held July 24 at noon. Friends are welcome and masks are required. An invitation-only celebration of life will follow. Contact Irma’s children to RSVP.
Irma was born Jan. 9, 1960. She had four children: Amber, Jenny, Brian and Erica. She was a friend to many.
Survivors include her significant other of 10 years, Melvin Collier, and 12 grandchildren.
