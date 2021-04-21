1935-2021 • La Grande
Ivy Jean Read, 85, of La Grande, died April 15 at her home. A graveside service will be held April 24 at noon at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. The service will be streamed live for those who cannot attend; join via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/8403266406?pwd=emNOK111RTFncU1OYzB1R2ZHT09vUT09 (meeting ID is 8403266406). Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral and Cremation Center, La Grande.
Ivy was born July 29, 1935, in La Grande, to Lee Max and Wilmerth (Weimer) Stark. She graduated from Battle Ground High School in Battle Ground, Washington, with the class of 1953. She then attended LDS Nursing College in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she met her future husband, Alexander Clark Read.
Ivy and Alexander were married Dec. 11, 1959. They moved several times but primarily raised their family in The Dalles, where Ivy worked for many years as a nurse. Later they moved to La Grande, where she worked and retired from Grande Ronde Hospital. She then worked as a nurse and in-home caretaker for many others.
Ivy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She belonged to the First Ward and served many callings, not the least of which was at the Family History Center. She was a great mom and very service oriented. She took care of anyone and everyone and gave quality medical care whenever needed.
Surviving relatives include her children, William Dale Read of La Grande, Carl Alan Read of Marshall Islands, and Kathleen Irene Grappmayer of Woodinville, Washington; siblings, John Stark, Lois Conner, Roger Stark, William Stark, Beth Spitzer and Nita Smith; and 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 61 years, Alexander Read.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family History Center, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande 97850, or a charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.