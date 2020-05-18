Formerly of La Grande • 1936-2020
Jack Melvin Cochran, 84, formerly of La Grande, died May 13 at Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. Smart Cremation is handling the cremation.
Jack was born Jan. 3, 1936, in Klamath Falls, to Cliff and Helen Cochran. They moved to La Grande in 1938.
During junior high and high school, Jack played every sport possible. He won the Barrett trophy for most outstanding senior athlete in 1954, and his name is on the Wall of Fame at La Grande High School. He played minor league baseball for the La Grande Raiders his sophomore through senior years. After high school, he went on to play baseball at Yakima Community College, then transferred to Southern Oregon to play basketball
On Aug. 19th 1956, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Janet Marie Coats. They were married for more than 63 years. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Jack retired in 1990 from William’s Company after 32 years as “Superintendent Jack.” He and Janet have lived on the Sunwillow Golf Course in Pasco, Washington, for 20 years, where he loved playing golf every day with his friends.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Janet of Pasco; son, Jim of Kennewick; daughter and son-in-law, Jayne and Jeff Patterson of La Grande; two grandchildren; sister, Carole Sawyer of Lake Oswego; and two nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Helen Cochran.
