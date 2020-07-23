1942-2020 • Elgin
Jack Raymond Hackney, 77, of Elgin, died July 17 of heart failure. No service is planned at this time.
Jack was born Aug. 25, 1942, in Pasco, Washington, to Albert and Rose (DeRanleau) Hackney. In 1961, he graduated from Grandview High School, where he played football. Jack joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and retired as a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served three tours in Vietnam and was awarded multiple medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Jack spent his retirement traveling on his motorcycle, visiting campsites across the U.S. and Canada, including Nova Scotia. He loved to go on the annual Motorcycle Christmas Toy Run and participated in the Memorial Day Run for the Wall motorcycle ride to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Jack never met a stranger. He was a giving person and was always willing to lend a hand. In 1991, when a F5 tornado hit the Wichita, Kansas, area, he helped 19 of his neighbors repair their roofs before repairing his own.
He passed peacefully with his first and last love, Sue Baird, nearby.
Survivors include his daughter, Jeanne Beckman of Wichita, Kansas; son, Johnny Hackney of Justin, Texas; stepson, Thai Tran of Arlington, Texas; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Judy Oberding of Pasco, Washington, and Kathy Roberts of Vancouver, Washington; brother, Gary Hackney of Burbank, Washington; and former brother-in-law, Rick Roberts of Richland, Washington.
