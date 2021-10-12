James Frederick Sailer, 86, of La Grande and formerly of Elgin, died Sept. 29, 2021. A graveside service was held Oct. 7 at the Summerville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Also known as Jim, he was born July 21, 1935, in Baker, to Albert John Sailer and Vesta Louise (Hand) Sailer. He graduated from North Powder High School and then the family moved to Summerville.
Jim was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Elgin. He was known as a generous man who didn’t have an enemy. He loved to eat and watch sports, including basketball, football and baseball. He had a great memory for everything.
Survivors include his siblings, Linda Joyce of Dallas, Texas, Thomas Sailer of Summerville and Robert Sailer of Salem.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marcia Dupuiss.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of James Sailer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.