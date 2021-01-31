1963-2021 • Island City
James “Joe” Joseph Bellisle, 57, of Island City, died Jan. 14 at his residence. At his request there will not be a service.
Known as Joe, he was born Jan. 23, 1963, in Mount Vernon, Washington, to Ray and Cinda (Collins) Bellisle. He resided in St. Helens and Portland and spent most of his life divided between the two until moving to the La Grande area in 2019.
Joe graduated from St. Helens High School. He married Sheila Morrison and they later divorced.
Joe worked for IBEW Painter-Glazier. He loved long walks with his dogs, hunting, fishing and really fast cars.
Survivors include his life partner, Terry Lou Thompson of Island City; children and their spouses, Shawntell and Dan Seulean of La Grande, Jessica Bellisle of Veneta, Joe and Jennifer Thompson of Camas, Washington, Richie and Jessica Thompson of Longview, Washington, and Hank Thompson of Portland; brother and sister-in-law, John and Roseann Bellisle of St. Helens; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Gary Medeiros of Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.