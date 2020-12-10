1941-2020 • North Powder
James King, 79, of North Powder, died Dec. 8 at his home. Arrangements are by Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Halfway.
James was born Feb. 8, 1941, in Centralia, Washington, to Willard and Barbara King. He lived in North Powder for 20 years. During his life James worked as a millworker and also was the caretaker of the North Powder Cemetery for a time.
James was a simple man who kept to himself. He loved hunting, especially when he was able to share it with his son, Andy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, and son, Andy King.
