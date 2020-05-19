Formerly of Union and La Grande • 1942-2020
Janice “Jan” Irene Erwin, 78, formerly of Union and La Grande, died May 15 at her home in Baker City after a nearly 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s. A private family graveside service will be held May 22 in Union.
Known as Jan, she was born Feb. 5, 1942, in La Grande, to Lawrence and Ella (Erickson) Hibbeln of Union. She began grade school in Union, then in the second grade moved with her family to Pilot Rock. She returned to Union, where she attended high school and was active in basketball, volleyball, pep club, thespians, National Honor Society and FHA. She also was class secretary, Sweetheart Queen and Homecoming Princess.
At Union High School, Jan met her future husband, Richard Erwin. After graduation she attended business school in Boise until she and Richard were married, on Nov. 18, 1960. Jan and Richard then moved to La Grande while Richard finished college at what is now Eastern Oregon University. After his graduation in 1963, they moved to Baker City, where he became manager at California Pacific Utilities (now Oregon Trail Electric).
Jan and Richard had three sons. Jan was very active in their activities and ballgames. She was also active in the community, a member or leader in many clubs including the Jayceettes and TOPS. When her boys grew older she worked many years as a bookkeeper at Albertsons until her retirement.
Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially camping, at their home on Catherine Creek and at the cabin her family built on Mt. Harris. She also enjoyed outdoor activities like fishing, hunting mushrooms and picking huckleberries as well as reading, her flowers, big card games, and an occasional trip to the casino.
Jan’s biggest joy, though, came from having her family around her at big family gatherings. Her Thanksgiving meals were legendary, and the bigger the crowd the more she loved it.
Jan’s sons say she was the heart and soul of their family and all of the kindness, caring and generosity they have came from her (except in Ping-Pong, where she showed no mercy).
Surviving relatives include her husband of nearly 60 years, Richard; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Donna of Clackamas, Douglas of Phoenix, Arizona, and Brian and Rhonda of Baker City; and five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ella Hibbeln; brothers, Larry and Gene Hibbeln; and sister, Mary Bell Clyde.
Memorial donations may be made to Heart n’ Home Hospice in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
