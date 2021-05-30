1948-2021 • La Grande
Jean “Jeannie” Delorse Huizenga, 73, of La Grande, died May 19, 2021. A service is not planned at this time.
Known as Jeannie, she was born April 9, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, to Henry and Florence Warren. She also resided in Oregon, Alaska and Texas, then moved back to Oregon. She graduated from Klamath High School. She married Cornelius “Buck” Huizenga in 1969.
In Oregon, Jeannie worked as a waitress and a florist. After moving to Alaska, she worked as a medical surgery assistant and a dental surgery assistant. She was trained on the job and was amazing at both.
Jeannie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. She was a Cub Scout leader, a Little League mom and a hockey mom. She was known for having a big heart and helping anyone who needed it. She enjoyed growing orchids, gardening, shooting, fishing and going to NASCAR and NHRA drag races.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 53 years, Cornelius “Buck” Huizenga of La Grande; foster son, Adriel Cooke of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild with two more on the way; and three nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny; mother, Florence Henry; and brother, Kenneth Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions camayn be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
