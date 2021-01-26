1938-2021 • Island City
Jeanine Marie Trotter, 82, of Island City, died Jan. 18 at a care facility in Walla Walla, Washington. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held.
Jeanine was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Green River, Wyoming, to Eugene and Edna Mae Franklin. She joined older brother Jim. Jeanine’s family moved to Oregon in 1941.
During her sophomore year at La Grande High School, Jeanine spotted classmate Thomas Trotter for the first time and she told her friend she would marry him one day. She was right. The pair married the summer following their 1957 graduation and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2020. Tom and Jeanine welcomed their first son, Jeffrey, in 1959, and in 1961 they welcomed their second son, David. In 1982 David was killed in a car accident in Colorado.
Jeanine loved spending time outdoors, mainly hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing and camping. Tom and Jeanine enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska, Arizona and Nevada. Jeanine’s hobbies later included golfing, playing cards, gardening and going to every garage sale available to her. Anyone who knew Jeanine knew of her love for Fenton glassware and how she cherished each piece in her extensive collection. She also loved to cheer on the local high school sports teams, and she and Tom rarely missed a game.
Tom and Jeanine were blessed with three granddaughters. Since Jeanine had sons, life with little girls was new to her. She loved to buy the girls Barbies, porcelain dolls and outfits for every occasion. She even asked the girls’ mom to teach her how to fix their hair. Jeanine taught her granddaughters to love Pepsi with chocolate syrup, golf course popcorn and butterscotch pudding cups. She tickled their backs, taught them how to play cards and let them drive the golf cart.
Tom and Jeanine spoiled their grandchildren with trips to the Oregon Coast, Silverwood Theme Park, Wallowa Lake and Yellowstone. They never missed a game, concert, birthday or holiday. Jeanine was there for every event, no matter how small, in her granddaughters’ lives. She was the definition of a dedicated grandmother and she is already so missed by her girls.
Jeanine was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also valued the community she found at the La Grande Country Club. She was quite social and she cared very deeply for her friends. She will be missed by her beloved Yorkie, Itsy.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Tom; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Joelle; three granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, David.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.