1977-2021 • La Grande
Jeffrey Delbert Rysdam, 43, of La Grande, died March 9. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. March 16 at Highland Cemetery on Cricket Flat. Masks are required.
Known as Jeff, he was born Oct. 1, 1977, in La Grande, to Delbert “Deb” Rysdam and Kathy Rysdam. He was raised and educated in Elgin. After graduating from Elgin High School in 1996, Jeff worked as an electrician for Northwood Manufacturing for five years before relocating to Wilsonville to work for NEI Construction.
Jeff earned an associate degree from Clackamas Community College then returned to La Grande to pursue a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and sociology from Eastern Oregon University. He earned his degree in 2013, followed by a master of arts in teaching in 2015, and began his career as a high school teacher.
In 2016, Jeff returned to his alma mater as the high school social studies teacher. In 2017, he became the head football coach after serving several years as an assistant coach. In 2018, he added athletic director to his title and was named Educator of the Year by the Elgin Chamber of Commerce.
Jeff loved coaching and was passionate about building character in his students and players. He was instrumental in organizing the EOU 8-Man Football Camp in Elgin and loved taking his players to collegiate football games. He led the Huskies to the state playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
Jeff was an outdoorsman and spent much of his free time on Cricket Flat outside of Elgin, hunting, picking huckleberries and fixing fences on his family’s property. He was also a lifelong fan of the Raiders and was able to travel to several games to experience the “Black Hole” with his uncle Bobby.
In 2011, Jeff met his life partner and best friend, Debra Frewing Bell. In 2019, the couple climbed Machu Pichu in Peru, an accomplishment that had a profound impact on Jeff and was one of his proudest achievements.
Jeff’s big heart and sense of humor will be missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his partner, Debra, and her children, Haylee and Austyn Bell of La Grande; mother, Kathy Rysdam of Elgin; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Ben, and niece and nephew, Avery and Cody Calabretta, all of Moscow, Idaho; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert “Deb” Rysdam, and grandparents, Bob and Helen Sue Miller and Delbert and Betty Rysdam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elgin High School Athletic Complex, P.O. Box 68, Elgin 97827, to help resurface the high school football field, a project that Jeff was passionate about completing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
