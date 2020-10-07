1961-2020 • Wallowa
Jennine Annette Samples, 58, of Wallowa, died Oct. 4 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Wallowa Christian Church. Masks are required. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
Jennine was born Nov. 7, 1961, in Medford, to Tom and Nancy Samples. In 1964 her sister, Melynie, joined the family. They moved to Joseph in September 1967 just in time for Jennine to start first grade. She attended Joseph schools through the eighth grade except for a few months at Imnaha school.
Jennine’s high school years were spent in the jungles of southern Mexico where she had varied experiences and made treasured friends for life. It was during that time her brother Stephen “T.J.” joined the family.
After school, Jennine worked in the newspaper industry, finding her place in advertising/media and working her way up to advertising director for several newspapers.
What was most important to Jennine were her two sons, Travis and Derek Loumena, and her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This opened up her generous, giving heart to make a difference in lives whenever there was a need. Her life took a huge turn when she became a grandmother to Daniel and Landon and she met the love of her life, Stewart Woodworth.
Survivors include her parents; her brother and his daughter; sons and daughters-in-law and grandsons; nephews, Justin and Jonathan, and their families; and partner, Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help finish the construction of the church at Yaxoquintela in southern Mexico (send checks to Hebron USA, 6091 Mountain Brook Road, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27455).
