1943-2021 • Union
Jerald “Jerry” Dean Rickman, 77, of Union, died April 4 at his residence. A service will be planned for this summer.
Known as Jerry, he was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Aurora, Missouri, to D.J. and Ruby (Davis) Rickman. He resided in several places in southwestern Missouri; Page, Arizona; and various places in Eastern Oregon. He attended elementary school mostly in Missouri; high school in Halfway and in Page, Arizona; and college in Blythe, California.
Jerry married Gayle Bradford and enjoyed 52 years of marriage with her. He served in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Jerry was a ranch hand, worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation, worked for the Barry County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, and was an owner/operator long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed riding and training quarter horses. He loved to calf rope and team rope and enjoyed trading horses.
As a young man, Jerry loved to play basketball. He received many awards and was recognized as an outstanding basketball player in both high school and college. Later in life, he loved watching his daughter and granddaughters play basketball, volleyball and softball. He especially loved watching his daughter coach the girls high school basketball team for the past seven years. He was her biggest fan.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Gayle; son, Steven J. Rickman of Oregon; daughter and son-in-law, Rhondie R. and Corey Johansen of Oregon; brother, Larry Rickman of Missouri; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Karla Rickman of Missouri; five grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.J. and Ruby Rickman, and sister, Judy Lauderdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bobcat Foundation Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 91, Union 97883.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
