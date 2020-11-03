1937-2020 • Union
Jerry Bill Horton, 83, of Union, died Oct. 31 at his residence after a long battle with emphysema. At his request, there will not be a service. His ashes will be scattered in the mountains he so loved.
Jerry was born Feb. 24, 1937, in Waurika, Oklahoma, to Clarence M. and Jewell (Hamrick) Horton. His parents moved to Southern California when Jerry was a toddler. He lived in various places and graduated from Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley in 1955. After the death of his mother, he joined his father and stepmother in Salinas, California.
Jerry was married several times and had a son, Ricky, with his first wife, Sharon Horton. He married Brigitte Hoebold on Oct. 17, 1980, and they recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Jerry was employed by the California Department of Corrections and retired after working there for 31 years. He moved to Union and enjoyed farming for several years. His passion was hunting and fishing, which he did at every opportunity. Packing into Idaho with friends during elk season was his greatest joy.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Brigite, Horton of Union; daughter and son-in-law, Tami and David Challinor of California; stepson and step-daughter-in-law, Kurt and Julie Barker of Oregon; stepdaughter, Desiree Barker of Nevada; several step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jewell Horton; stepmother, Eleanor Horton; stepbrother and spouse, Robert and Claudia Temmermand; infant brother, Clarence Maurice; half sister, Linda (Carr) Blackbern; and son, Ricky Horton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a hunter safety program or a charity of choice.
