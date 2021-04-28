Jerry Ingerson obit photo
Flag — veteran obits

1947-2021 • La Grande

Jerry Dale Ingerson, 74, of La Grande, died April 21 at his residence. Services will be held this summer.

Jerry was born April 15, 1947, in La Grande, to James and Eloise (Davis) Ingerson. He attended Central Elementary School, La Grande Junior High School, and La Grande High School. He was an avid baseball player all throughout his childhood.

Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after high school and was honorably discharged after serving during the Vietnam War. He was married to Connie Ingerson and then later married Rebecca (Cross) Ingerson. Jerry and Rebecca were married until her passing.

Jerry was employed by Eastern Oregon University as a carpenter and locksmith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodcutting and watching all sports on TV.

Surviving relatives include his sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Tina Ingerson, Steven Ingerson, and Kyle and Carmen Ingerson, all of La Grande; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Greg Blackman of La Grande; six grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, and parents, James and Eloise Ingerson.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Ingerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.