1947-2021 • La Grande
Jerry Dale Ingerson, 74, of La Grande, died April 21 at his residence. Services will be held this summer.
Jerry was born April 15, 1947, in La Grande, to James and Eloise (Davis) Ingerson. He attended Central Elementary School, La Grande Junior High School, and La Grande High School. He was an avid baseball player all throughout his childhood.
Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after high school and was honorably discharged after serving during the Vietnam War. He was married to Connie Ingerson and then later married Rebecca (Cross) Ingerson. Jerry and Rebecca were married until her passing.
Jerry was employed by Eastern Oregon University as a carpenter and locksmith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodcutting and watching all sports on TV.
Surviving relatives include his sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Tina Ingerson, Steven Ingerson, and Kyle and Carmen Ingerson, all of La Grande; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Greg Blackman of La Grande; six grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, and parents, James and Eloise Ingerson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.