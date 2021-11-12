Jerry Lou Gerber, 88, of La Grande,died Nov. 8, 2021, at a local care facility. A funeral service will be held Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande.
Jerry Lou, the only child of Herschel M. Halsey and Areta L. (Titus) Halsey, was born July 23, 1933, in Baker. They lived in Union until Jerry Lou was 2 years old, when they moved to La Grande. She attended Ackerman and Central elementary schools and graduated from La Grande High School in 1951.
Jerry Lou took classes at what is now Eastern Oregon University, then worked for Evenson and Snyder CPAs as a bookkeeper for 12 years until being injured in a car crash. She then worked for the La Grande School District in the same capacity.
On April 21, 1951, Jerry Lou married Dale Niederer, and their daughter, Toni C. Niederer, was born on April 21, 1954. Toni passed away at the age of 40. Dale and Jerry Lou divorced in 1955.
Jerry Lou and Glenn A. Gerber were married on Nov. 26, 1976. They enjoyed a wonderful life together until Glenn’s passing on Jan. 23, 1995.
Jerry Lou enjoyed reading, crafting and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved to travel, the highlight being her trip through the Panama Canal. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Elks Emblem Club. She also was a member of Hope Chapter #13 Order of the Eastern Star, Wesleyan Circle, Rebekah Lodge #96, Daughters of the Nile, Eagles Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her cousins, Ron and Dorothy Titus of Union, Norman and Carol Titus of Hawaii, Cindy Titus Peterson of Newburg, Sharon and Larry Vermillion of La Grande, Jim and Teresa Smith of Union, and Robin Restel and Sandra Vowels of Carson City, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; daughter, Toni; parents, Herschel and Areta; uncle and aunt, Marvin and Gertrude Titus; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Chapter #13 Cancer Research Committee, or PAWS (dogs assisting veterans) in care of Hope Chapter #13 O.E.S at 1411 X Ave., La Grande 97850.
