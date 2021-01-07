1981-2021 • La Grande
Jessica “Jessi” Winger, 39, of La Grande, died Jan. 3 at a local care facility from complications following a heart attack. At her request, there will not be a service.
Known as Jessi, she was born July 9, 1981, in La Grande, to Russ and Cheri (Dohnal) Winger. She attended Central Elementary School in La Grande, Bristol Bay Schools in Alaska, and finished at Mead High School in Spokane, Washington, as her family moved around.
In 2003, Jessi and Matt Tysor had a son, Aidan Winger, in Spokane. She felt Aidan was her greatest accomplishment in life.
Jessi will be remembered as someone who always spoke her mind, yet she was also a bubbly, fun person everybody wanted to be near. She loved spending time with both children and animals, was an avid reader and enjoyed coloring even as an adult.
Surviving relatives include her son, Aidan of Spokane, Washington; mother, Cheri Dohnal of La Grande; father, Russ Winger of Alaska; brother and sister-in-law, Logan and Barbara Winger of Alaska; sisters, Traci of Texas and Heather of Wisconsin; three nephews and three nieces; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
