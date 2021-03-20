1940-2021 • Formerly of Perry and La Grande
Jimmie LeRoy Ruth, 80, of Lincoln City and formerly of Perry and La Grande, died March 14. His ashes will be spread at sea by immediate family at a later date.
Known as Jim, he was born March 23, 1940, in Caldwell, Idaho, to James and Gusta (Fowler) Ruth. He spent his youth in Perry just outside of La Grande and divided his time as a teenager between La Grande and Crescent City, California. He graduated simultaneously from La Grande High School and Del Norte High School in Crescent City in 1958. He entered the U.S. Army just after graduation and spent part of that time serving in Korea.
Jim was many things to many people and would likely be described a little differently by each. He was independent, straightforward, opinionated, stubborn, kind, calming, intelligent, caring, generous of heart and so much more. He lived his life exactly the way he wanted and had no regrets.
He did not want a fuss. He felt that memories were enough, and so they are. All of us who were touched by his life have rich memories. Hopefully, this will bring some to mind now. They may bring a grin to your face, invoke a few tears, raise an eyebrow, or simply make you close your eyes and slowly shake your head with a chuckle. And that is a good thing. He wanted nothing more.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 27 years, Ginger; daughters, Tamah, Hali and Shalem; and stepchildren, grandchildren, siblings, nephews, nieces and cousins.
