1934-2021 • La Grande
Joett Lucille Williams, 87, of La Grande, died April 5 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Island City Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Joett was born March 4, 1934, in Nocona, Texas, to Issac Claude and Allie Martha (Ritchey) Oldham. She resided in Texas, Medford, Joseph and La Grande. She spent her school years in Medford and graduated from Medford High School in 1951. She married Kenneth Earl Williams Aug. 22, 1952.
Joett was a homemaker, sold Avon for a short time, and cleaned many homes in the area. She participated in her church as a Bible school teacher and was involved with the Red Hat Society. She served as the Riveria PTA president and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
Joett’s fondest memories were times spent with her sons, family and friends, and being a wife of 53 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, camping and hunting for mushrooms. She loved Country Western, hymns and classical music. Her favorite was “Rock of Ages.” She was proud to have received a Kiwanis Orchestra award.
Surviving relatives include her sons, Donald L. Williams of La Grande, Earl R. Williams of La Grande, and David G. Williams of Umatilla; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Earl Williams; parents, Claude and Allie Oldham; and sisters, Joy Erleen Schroeder and Allie Maxine Polina.
Online condolences can be made to Loveland Funeral Chapel at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
