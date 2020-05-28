Formerly of La Grande • 1930-2020
John David Finley, 90, formerly of La Grande, died May 22 at Salem Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services of Salem.
John was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Baker City, to Alvin Otis Finley, from Smithville, Indiana, and Hannah Mae Conner, from Enterprise. He was raised in La Grande.
When John turned 18, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1948 until 1952, including two years during the Korean War. Returning to Northeast Oregon, he married Joan Marie Houston in 1952. John and Joan had three sons: Dennis, Randy and Bruce.
John worked at various jobs having to do with mechanics, machining and welding for a variety of companies, including but not limited to Boise Cascade Mill, Boeing and Precision Cast Parts. During the middle years of his working career, John attended Linn-Benton Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in metallurgy. The comment about John was: “There wasn’t anything John couldn’t fix.”
John was a Christian and believed deeply in the Lord. He and his wife were active in the churches in which they were members, most recently West Salem Christian Church.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 67 years, Joan: son, Randy Finley; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Joanne Finley; sister, Laura Mae Feldhacker; and two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jason Finley; and eldest son, Dennis Finley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Korean War Veterans Association or West Salem Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.