1956-2021 • La Grande
Joseph Perez, 64, of La Grande, died March 30. A celebration of his life will be held May 1 at 11 a.m. in Corona Del Mar, California. A local celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Joseph was born Dec. 25, 1956, in Manhattan, New York, to Ana and Eaulalio Perez. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1975 and obtained the rank of sergeant. Due to an injury he was unable to continue his service in the Marine Corps as he had planned.
After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Joseph started his career at Lockheed Martin, Ontario, California, in 1985 as an aerospace engineer. As he continued his education he was then transferred to Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and worked on many classified projects as a mechanical engineer.
On Nov. 11, 1978, Joseph married Bonnie Jean Renault. They raised two daughters: Jennifer Lynn and Erica Renee. Joseph and Bonnie have lived in La Grande since 2014.
Joseph had passion for family, hunting, fishing, music, shooting, martial arts, motorcycles, poker and so much more. He was an avid collector of skulls, guns, cars and Threes Stooges memorabilia.
Joseph was an excellent role model and shared his love for all things with his family and anyone he came in contact with. He was known for his quick wit and infectious smile and was cherished by many as a father figure.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Ana Perez; brother, Jorge Perez; wife of more than 42 years, Bonnie Perez; daughters, Jennifer Grace and Erica Perez; and eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
