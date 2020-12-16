1931-2020 • Union
Josephine Allen Zaugg, 89, of Union, died Dec. 12 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Union Victorian Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Josephine was born July 8, 1931, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Fred and Thelma (Blake) Allen. She moved to Union with her sisters, Marie and Blanche, to the home of Grant and Ezma Wilde after the death of their mother, Thelma. She graduated from Union High School on May 31, 1949, then attended what is now Eastern Oregon University and graduated with a teaching degree. On June 9, 1953, she married Stuart Zaugg at the Salt Lake City Temple in Utah.
Josephine taught fourth grade in Hood River for one year and then taught second and third grades in Union. She enjoyed sewing, oil painting, researching family history and gardening. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Stuart; children and spouses, Diane and Roger LeMaster of Baker City, Allen and Cindy Zaugg of Hillsboro, Mieke and David Griffiths of Chubbuck, Idaho, Becky Zaugg of Union, Robin and Damion Rich of Gresham, and Julie and Brett Baxter of Union; sisters, Marie Hill of Arizona and Blanche Kohler of Union; and 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Thelma Allen; foster parents, Grant and Ezma Wilde; and granddaughter, Amanda Zaugg.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.