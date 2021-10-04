1980-2021
Summerville
Joshua Brett Burright, 41, of Summerville, died Sept. 24, 2021, at OHSU in Portland. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Imbler High School football field, followed by a gathering at The Barn at Tamarack Springs and Aspen Meadows. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Also known as Josh, he was born Aug. 3, 1980, in La Grande, to Steve Burright and Pam Glenn. He attended elementary school in Imbler and graduated from Imbler High School. He was an athlete in high school, lettering in football and basketball. In 1999, he played in the East-West Shrine Football game and competed in the state golf tournament.
Josh attended Blue Mountain Community College and graduated from Western Culinary Institute. He married Katie (Wilson) Burright.
Josh was most recently employed at Hines Meat Company, where he enjoyed much laughter with his Hines family. He loved attending the yearly meat conferences. He also worked for Glenn Farms and Horizon Airlines and was a sous chef at Foley Station.
Josh was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved teaching his children, nieces and nephews how to hunt and fish. He also coached his kids in Little League. Some of his favorite activities were golfing, cornhole, football and boating with his family and friends. He was a member of the La Grande Country Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Imbler Education Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Katie (Wilson) Burright of Summerville; children, Madillyn and Braiden Burright of Summerville; father, Steve Burright of Imbler; mother and stepfather, Pam and Randy Glenn of Summerville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dawn and Daniel Treat of Summerville, Crystal and Anthony Whitmore of Elgin, and Letha Glenn of Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Random and Keyla Glenn of Summerville; parent-in-laws, Dave and Rosemary Wilson of Union; brother in-law, Micah Wilson and wife, Jessica, of Izee; grandparents, Betty and Bob Funkhouser of La Grande; grandfather, Tony Warchol of La Grande; nieces, Talia, Kenna and Audree; nephews, Myer, Trevor, Eli, Zane and Duelle; and numerous aunts and uncles from the Burright, Warchol, Smith, Glenn, Wilson and Joyce families.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Floyd Burright and LeRoy “Big Papa” Smith; grandmother, Rosita Warchol; and aunt, Shelley McBride.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at Bank of Eastern Oregon, 2514 Cove Ave., La Grande 97850, or via the “Go Josh Go” GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/go-josh-go.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
