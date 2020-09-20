1988-2020 • Cove
Joshua Kavin Brownell, 31, of Cove, died Sept. 14 at his home. A private family service was held.
Joshua was born on Oct. 14, 1988, in India, to Kenneth and Robin (Reiter) Brownell. The family lived in various places before moving to Cove eight years ago.
Joshua was a member of the La Grande First Christian Church, where he was on the Worship Team and enjoyed serving God. He was active with Youth for Christ and the Commission for the Blind. He played the djembe and box drums.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Ken and Robin Brownell of Cove, and his siblings, Brandon Brownell of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Amber Brownell of Fairbanks, Alaska, Elyssa Skeen of Ankeny, Iowa, Mikayla Condon of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cassandra Covey of High Point, North Carolina; and Tori Tate of La Grande.
Memorial contributions may be made to Youth for Christ in care of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, 1502 Seventh St., La Grande 97850.
