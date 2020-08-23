1962-2020 • Formerly of Union County
Joyce Stevens, 58, of Payette, Idaho, and formerly of Union County, died Aug. 16. An outdoor funeral service will be held Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Cove Baptist Church, with a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande. Please bring to both services your own chair and mask and respect social distancing.
Joyce was born April 9, 1962, in Lebanon, to Nellie and Bob Mudd. The youngest of eight children, she grew up in Crawfordsville on the family farm. Joyce attended Crawfordsville grade school and Sweet Home Middle School. When she was in the eighth grade, the family moved to High Valley and established Mudd T&R Ranch. Joyce graduated from Union High School in 1980 having achieved the honor of valedictorian.
Joyce furthered her education by attending La Grande College of Business and became a medical transcriptionist. She worked at Grande Ronde Hospital and at Montrose Hospital and the medical clinic in Telluride, both in Colorado.
Joyce loved music and played the guitar and piano. Her favorite musical outlet was church services and youth group meetings. In 1983, while leading the choruses, she met Paul Andrew Stevens. They were married Sept. 21, 1985, at Cove Calvary Baptist Church and had three sons: Nathan, Isaac and Timothy.
Joyce considered others before herself and made sure you never left hungry, thirsty or without having been offered a listening ear. She also shared music through music lessons. No expense was spared to follow her sons’ activities, and she always cheered for every member of the team.
Joyce always had time to fix a flat bike tire, give a kid a haircut, find lost articles, help out with homework — especially trumpet practice — and all without complaint. She loved her family, kids and orange kittens. Most of all, Joyce loved Jesus. He was everything to her. Her whole being rejoiced and reflected the fragrance of him.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Paul; sons, Nathan, Isaac and Timothy; mother, Nellie Mudd; siblings, Barbara Toweill, Janet Conyers, Ted Mudd, Kathy Hardrath and Bob Mudd Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Mudd; sister, Louise Erickson; and brother, Terry Mudd.
Memorial donations may be to the Gideons or the American Bible Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.