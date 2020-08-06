1940-2020 • La Grande
Judith “Judy” Ann Blevins, 80, of La Grande, died July 23 due to complications with Stevens-Johnson syndrome at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held sometime in the coming months for family and close friends.
Known as Judy, she was born in 1940 in what is now Baker City. Growing up she also lived in various places including Hereford, Unity and La Grande. After marriage she lived in The Dalles, Union, Mountain Home and Boise, Idaho, and her home — La Grande.
Judy and her husband, Bill, enjoyed going on adventures. They spent many years traveling in Bill’s camper and later in their motorhome, traversing all the western states and Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, searching out great destination sites.
Judy took joy in quilting and made quilts for all of her grandchildren. She so enjoyed her quilting club in Brenda, Arizona. Most of all, she loved reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 39 years, Bill; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Vernon Nikada of Ontario; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Tammy Dickerson of Star, Idaho, Donny and Dort Dickerson of Canada, Percy and Leslie Dickerson of Baker City, and Dan Williams of Boise, Idaho; stepsisters, Nancy Endicott and Mary Jo Cowling and husband, Bob; stepbrothers and wives, Mike and Donna Higgins and Dick and Debbie Higgins; daughter, Teresa Curtiss of La Grande; sons, Michael Curtiss of La Grande, Jim Curiss and wife, Janice, of Vancouver, Washington, and John Curtiss of La Grande; and nine grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Dickerson of Baker City and Joella Williams of Boise, Idaho; brother, Pat Dickerson; and sons, Donald, Mark and Joseph Curtiss.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
