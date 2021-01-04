1945-2020 • Union
Judith “Judie” Lynn Martin, 75, of Union, died Nov. 22 at her residence. At her request there will not be a service.
Known as Judie, she was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Howard and Eunice (Peterson) Clausen. She resided in Colorado Springs, Colorado, until Jan. 12, 1964, when she married Gary R. Martin. They lived in Loleta, California, until his passing in 2001. In 2013 she moved to Union to be closer to her daughter, Deborah Kennon.
Judie loved her job at Loleta Elementary School as a bus driver and a teacher’s aide. She enjoyed bowling with the women’s league in Fortuna, California. She was a member of Eastern Star and served as president of Los Amigos Club.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Dean and Tami Martin of Fortuna, California, and Deborah and Johnny Kennon of Union; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and two nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Eunice; husband, Gary Martin; and brother, Roger Clausen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
