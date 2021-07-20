1942-2021
Formerly of Alicel
Judy Kay Wagoner, 78, of Vancouver, Washington, and formerly of Alicel, died July 5, 2021, at a care home. A private service will be held.
Judy was born Sept. 17, 1942, in La Grande, to Gibbs Wagoner and June (Hug) Wagoner. She was raised in Alicel. She attended school in Stanfield, Alicel, Imbler and Union and graduated from La Grande High School in 1960.
Judy participated in school basketball, volleyball, dance at El Puma Club and chorus, and she was a member of the Girls Athletic Association. She enjoyed riding her pony, Prince, with her dog Tootsie alongside them. In the summers, she also enjoyed going to the pool in Cove with family and friends.
Judy was employed by the La Grande School District Bus Co. and Mid-Columbia Bus Co. She drove the Alicel route for 25 years and then the Starkey route before retiring. As a school bus driver, she enriched the lives of hundreds of children. She drove to many after-school activities and sports games to cheer on the La Grande Tigers.
In 2004, Judy was awarded Oregon School Bus Driver of the year. She drove 1.5 million accident-free miles in La Grande and around the state of Oregon. She holds an attendance record and driving records that are second to none. In the summers from 1985-2002, she was a wildland fire crew carrier bus driver.
Surviving relatives include her children, Teri Bates and husband, Garret, of Vancouver, Washington, Sandra Winterton of Pendleton, and Darin Winterton of New Plymouth, Idaho; sister, Verda Rae Hager of Heppner; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; and aunt, Leora Hug.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gibbs and June; son, Kevin Winterton; and sister, Ava Shumway.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
