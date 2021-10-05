Judy Mary Culp, 69, of Cove, died Sept. 25, 2021, at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Judy was born July 2, 1952, in Aurora, Illinois, to Richard Stoiber and Gail Perkins. She attended high school in Aurora and went on to earn a degree in nursing from the University of Illinois at Lakeland College in Mattoon. She was the salutatorian of her college graduation. Her first marriage was to Tom Culp. She later married Martin McNamer.
Judy worked as an LPN and RN for the last 40 years. She loved gardening, reading and cooking. She was an avid animal lover and a true sports fan. Her favorite sports teams were the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include her husband, Martin McNamer of Cove; sons, Thomas Culp Jr. and Michael Culp of Mattoon, Illinois; daughters, Katrina Farris of Sullivan, Illinois, and Rachel Culp of Mattoon, Illinois; father, Richard Stoiber of Peoria, Arizona; sister, Diane Stoiber of Aurora, Illinois; brothers, Rick Stoiber and Randy Stoiber of Illinois; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gail Perkins.
