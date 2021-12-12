June Leslie Miller, 70, of La Grande, died Nov. 29, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A memorial service will be held Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Damascus Road Church, La Grande.
June was born June 26, 1951, in La Grande, to Howard Fager and Irene (Botting) Fager. She grew up in La Grande with her sister, Jean Ann Nesse, and brothers, Jerry Nesse and John Fager.
June was married to Kemit Knight and lived in Starkey. In an earlier marriage, she had a son, Terry Rhea, who preceded her in death.
June worked for many years at Walmart and was probably one of the checkers you visited with.
Survivors include her husband, Kemit; cousins and spouses, Jan and John Kelly, Bob and Anita Fager, Jim and Denise Botting, Joel and Leslie Hasse, and Debbie and Jack Botting McConnel, all of La Grande, Dave and Coralee Hasse of Anticortes, Washington, and Carol Hall of Pendleton.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Rhea; sister, Jean Ann Nesse; and brothers, Jerry Nesse and John Fager.
