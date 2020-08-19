1994-2020 • Summerville
Justin Ryan Parker, 25, of Summerville, died Aug. 17 at his residence. A funeral service will be held Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Island City.
Justin was born Dec. 15, 1994, in La Grande, and adopted by Jesse and Robin (Donaldson) Parker. He was raised in Summerville and attended school at the Lighthouse Academy.
Justin worked for the family business, Parker Tree Service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt bike riding, bull riding, riding his horse, Badger, and quality family time. Justin was adopted at three days old and was the baby of nine children.
Justin had a great zest for life and adventure. He loved God and his dogs. He was a great tree climber and a very hard worker. He was sensitive, loving and a friend to children everywhere.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Jesse and Robin; siblings and their spouses, John and Kelly Richmond of Auburn, Washington, Tricia and Andrew Crush of Rawlins, Wyoming, Laura Parker of Summerville, Meegan Harp of Portland, Candice and Ray Kitchell of La Grande, Jessica and James Ward of Spanaway, Washington, Promise and Michael Williams of Gresham, James and Scout Parker of Summerville, and Grant and Sadie Parker of Elgin; aunts, Jonna and Kathy; uncles, R.C., Joe and Mike; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
