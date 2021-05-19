1943-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Karen Rae Phifer, 77, formerly of La Grande, died Dec. 16, 2020, in Springfield, after a short illness. A quiet burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in La Grande May 22 at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering at the Riverside Park Pavilion at 3 p.m. Masks are requested.
Karen was born March 21, 1943, to Raymond and Frieda (Kennedy) Gray, in their family home on Cedar Street in La Grande. Karen was active in many clubs and activities. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1961. She continued her education at the University of Oregon, where she explored her love of art and dance and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.
After college, Karen fulfilled her dream of traveling the world. While visiting Australia, she met and married Robert Phifer, also formerly of La Grande. Together they had two sons, Jeremy and Kennedy, and continued to have adventures around the globe.
Karen returned to La Grande in 1981. She found her next great passion when she became a teacher of the visually impaired. She excelled at creating communication systems for deaf and blind students. She thoroughly enjoyed the students, families and other educators whom she worked with throughout Northeastern Oregon.
After retiring Karen moved to Eugene to be close to her sons and grandchildren. She continued to paint, travel and spend time with her lifelong friends.
Surviving relatives include her sons, Jeremy Phifer of Eugene and Kennedy Phifer of Eagle Point, Idaho; two grandchildren; brother, Denis Gray of Corona del Mar, California; and numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Federation of the Blind of Oregon.
