Formerly of La Grande
Karen Sue Brooks, 72, formerly of La Grande, died April 23, 2021, from early onset Alzheimer's dementia. A memorial service will be held May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Park Pavilion, La Grande.
Karen will be remembered for her warm smile and her compassion for people. Her goal in life was to make people laugh and know that they are valued and esteemed by God. She was a devoted wife and mother and made short-term missionary trips to 14 countries.
Surviving relatives include her husband, David; sons, Jonathan and Matthew; and two grandsons and one granddaughter.
Memorial donations may be made to Women's International Ministries, Box 10, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74102.
