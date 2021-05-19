1969-2021 • Formerly of Elgin
Kathleen Marie Arrand, 51, formerly of Elgin, died May 13, 2021, at a care facility in Milwaukie. A funeral service will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Nazarene Church. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be streamed live for those who cannot attend; go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m.
Known as Kathy, she was born July 16, 1969, in Covina, California, to Estill and Edna (Cmeyla) Arrand. She resided in La Verne, California; Elgin; Sanntee, California; and Oregon City. She graduated from Elgin High School as valedictorian and was on the basketball, volleyball and track teams and was a member of the FBLA.
Kathy was employed with the Fish Hatchery and Diamond Cabinets. She enjoyed being outdoors, snowmobiling, fishing and being with friends and family, going on trips with her dad and hiking.
Surviving relatives include her father, Estill Arrand; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Gwen Arrand of Elk, Washington, Johnny and Kathy Arrand of Idaho, and Tom and Mercedes Arrand of Elgin; and sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Gale Culver of Elgin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Arrand, and grandparents, Viola and Orville Arrand.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.