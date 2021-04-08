2020-2021 • Elgin
Kaz Eugene-Lester Marsh, 3 months, of Elgin, died March 31 at his residence.
Kaz was born Dec. 23, 2020, in La Grande, to Andrew and Reanna (Duncan) Marsh. He enjoyed smiling, watching his brother, Trenton, play, talking to his mom and dad and being held by Jessie and Grandma.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Andrew and Reanna; brother, Trenton; aunt and uncle, Jessie Wise and Sam Wise; grandmother, Tenu Duncan; and grandfather, Rowdy Wise.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.