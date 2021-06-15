1929-2021
Formerly of Union County
Keith Leon Hallmark, 92, formerly of Union County, died June 11, 2021, in Pendleton. A celebration of his life will be held June 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel in Pendleton, followed by a small graveside service.
Keith was born April 10, 1929, in Cove, to William and Dorothy Hallmark. He graduated from La Grande High School and lived the majority of his life in Pendleton. After working for Sears and Roebuck for 30 years he retired in 1993.
Keith married Donna Scott on Nov. 22, 1951. They had three children: Kelly, Michael and Tami. During that time Keith worked as a delivery milkman and at First Interstate Bank before joining Sears and Roebuck. He and Donna had been married 13 years when she preceded him in death.
On May 26, 1965, Keith married Anne Murphy and gained four stepchildren. Ann preceded him in death in January 1992.
On June 5, 1994, Keith married Jeanne Fassler and extended his family with four more stepchildren and grandchildren. Jeanne brought Keith’s relationship closer with the Lord over the past 27 years. They enjoyed family functions, traveling, laughing and caring for each other to the very end.
Keith had many hobbies and passions throughout his years, but a highlight would be dancing. He taught his daughters and granddaughters how to dance by standing them on his feet and spinning them around the dance floor. If you were at a function with music, Keith would have you on the dance floor.
Keith took his love of fishing to the next level by building large aquarium tanks himself just to keep his favorite rare bass fish alive. He had a special beagle named Lady. He saved a stray cat and would always say, “That darn cat Whatsit!” Keith never threw away anything and was proud of his 30-year Sears and Roebuck catalog collection. His most talked about passion was his annual trip to Kauai. Keith never knew a stranger.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Jeanne Fassler Hallmark; children, Kelly Anderson, Mike Hallmark and Tami Gugin; stepchildren, Michael Fassler, Janis Gundlach, Douglas Fassler, Clair Tiffany, Sherry Murphy, Carol Goddard and Pat Murphy; and 29 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, siblings and a stepson, John Murphy.
