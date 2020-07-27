1958-2020 • La Grande
Keith Wayne Walker, 62, of La Grande, died July 19. An outdoor memorial service will be held Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. at Spring Creek. His final resting place will be with his parents in the Island City Cemetery.
Keith was born May 10, 1958, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Ronald Wayne and Patricia Ann (Neal) Walker. In 1967, the family moved to Union. Keith met his future wife, Holly, on May 12, 1979, in La Grande. They were married four months later, on Sept. 13, in Weiser, Idaho, and on the 14th they held another ceremony for friends and family.
Keith worked for the first 15 years of their marriage as a logger and later started construction and concrete work. For a few years after that, he operated his own business doing home repairs, then he went to work setting up manufactured homes. In his later years, Keith worked for Mike Hampton Paving.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Holly; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Megan Walker of La Grande; son, Patrick Walker of La Grande; daughter, Melissa O’Quinn of La Grande; brother, Brian Walker of Elgin; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Patricia “Patty” Walker and sister, Rhonda Roe.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
