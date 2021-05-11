1932-2021 • Union
Kendall Wight Baxter, 89, of Union, died May 8, 2021, of natural causes at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. A graveside service will be held May 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Union Cemetery. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, La Grande.
Kendall was born April 28, 1932, at the Hot Lake Hospital near Union, to Bill and Edith (Wight) Baxter. Raised in Union, he excelled academically and played sports at Union High School. His teams won Oregon state championships in both basketball and football. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Illinois.
Kendall earned a bachelor’s degree from what is now Eastern Oregon University, a master’s degree from Oregon State University, and a PhD from the University of Northern Colorado. He was a professor of astronomy, geology, and physics at Eastern Oregon University until he retired in 2012 at the age of 80. He enjoyed classroom and community teaching and led many geology field trips around the state of Oregon.
During summer breaks from teaching, Kendall built and remodeled many homes and helped his family. He served in his church as Stake High Councilor, taught Gospel Doctrine classes, and sang in the Ward Choir for decades. He loved his Union community and served by working on the Union Cemetery Board and acting as general contractor for the construction of the Union Medical Clinic.
Some of Kendall’s fondest memories were watching his grandchildren display their talents in sports and the arts. While visiting Linda’s family in Germany he toured Bavaria and saw a live play of his favorite musical, “The Student Prince.” The play was performed at the musical’s actual setting: the ruins of Heidelberg Castle.
Kendall also enjoyed reading, gardening, feeding birds, listening to classical tenor vocalists, trout fishing with Harold Bailey, his friend and colleague from Eastern Oregon University, and playing Scrabble with his dear friend Betty Bronson.
Kendall will be remembered as being a kind and generous man with a keen sense of humor. It brought him much joy to look out for the needs of others.
Surviving relatives include his sisters, Diane Bowen and Chrisanne Hindman; brothers, Jerry and Don; son, Greg; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jeff Nusser and Angela and Doug Schow; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a trove of cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Edith; brother, Bryce; and son, Jeff.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
