1938-2020 • Wallowa
Kenneth Allen Skillings, 82, died Feb. 12 in Wallowa. He was interred at Wallowa Bramlett Cemetery. No formal services are planned.
Kenneth was born Jan. 18, 1938, at home in Wallowa, to Amos Benjamin and Cora Ellen (Boyd) Skillings. He attended Wallowa Elementary and La Grande High School.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 and was deployed in Germany. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in Germany and always wished to return to see more of the country.
Kenneth worked for Boise Cascade at the sawmill in La Grande for 30 years. He retired in Wallowa, purchasing an acre in Lower Wallowa Valley that was once the property of his great-grandfather William H. Boyd. He lived there until his death.
Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading Westerns, and spending time with family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mina Shuman, Raymond, Winifred English, Vern, Neal, Darrell, and Myrna Sabey.
Surviving relatives include his brother, Johnny, and sister, Carolyn Pfeaster.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wallowa Senior Center Advisory Group, P.O. Box 6, Wallowa, or the Wallowa History Center, P.O. Box 481, Wallowa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.