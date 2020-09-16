Kevin L. Rees obit photo

1963-2020 • Formerly of Union and Wallowa counties

Kevin Lee Rees, 57, of Orofino, Idaho, and formerly of Union and Wallowa counties, died Sept. 7. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Kevin was born March 6, 1963, in La Grande, to Gary Rees and Marceen (Jennings) Rees. He graduated from Wallowa High school in 1981. Kevin went on to study law enforcement and served as a law officer and security officer for 20 years.

Kevin was known for his big heart and love for his family and friends. His passion for the outdoors led him to his love of fishing, hunting and the Boston Red Sox.

Surviving relatives include his parents, Gary Rees and Marceen Rees of Orofino, Idaho; sister and brother-in-law, Kimi Houston and Mike Houston of McCall, Idaho; brother and sister-in-law, Kirk Rees and Ralaine Rees of St. Maries, Idaho; four nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and two uncles.

