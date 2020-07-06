1992-2020 • La Grande
Kimberly Ann Eldridge, 27, of La Grande, died June 30 after fighting a valiant battle with brain cancer. Her family will hold a private memorial service at a later time. Arrangements are by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Known as Kim, she was born Sept. 5, 1992, in Pendleton, to Richard McConnell and Mary Connor-Morehouse. In 2011, she graduated from La Grande High School, where she sang in choir and participated in many extracurricular activities. Upon graduating, Kim lived on the Oregon Coast for a brief stint before returning to Eastern Oregon. It was during her time away that she met her husband, Nathan Eldridge. The two were married in October 2018.
Known for her gregarious personality, hilarious sense of humor and sincere heart for others, Kim was loved by all she came into contact with. Some of her favorite activities included reading, watching movies and quoting lines from films. Her family was continually awestruck by her ability to strike up friendships with others almost instantaneously.
Kim was also known for her spontaneous antics, such as serenading her mom with the song “You’re My Inspiration” by Chicago and randomly calling her sister, Jessica, so they could sing Panic at the Disco lyrics at the top of their lungs. Her brother, Jeff, also credits her with helping him find the love of his life, Heather. At an early age, Kim approached her and confidently said, “You’re going to marry my brother someday.”
Although her time on Earth was short, Kim lived a very full life. She was an active member of the Awana organization in her youth and enjoyed attending both Camp Elkanah and Young Life’s Washington Family Ranch.
Kim later worked for Apple Eyecare in La Grande and was training to fulfill her dream of becoming an optician. She cited her job and coworkers as the source of a great deal of pride and joy in her life.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Nathan Eldridge; father, Richard McConnell; mother, Mary Connor-Morehouse and husband, Robert; grandmother, Lois Connor; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey McConnell and Heather Thornton; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Robert Bozeman; two nieces and one nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
