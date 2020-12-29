2007-2020 • Elgin
Kimberly May Largent, 13, of Elgin, died Dec. 24 at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. A graveside service will be held Jan. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Elgin Cemetery.
Kimberly was born May 12, 2007, in La Grande, to Casey and Amy (Jenks) Largent. She was raised in Elgin and attended Stella Mayfield Elementary School and Elgin High School. She played soccer since the age of 4 and also played volleyball. Kimberly enjoyed snowboarding and anything that had to do with water. She was in the 4-H club with her goats and was planning on learning about cows.
Surviving relatives include her parents, Casey and Amy; brothers, Hunter Jenks and Christopher Largent, and sister, Peyton Largent, all of Elgin; grandmother, Susy Jarrell of Elgin; grandmother, Betty Jenks of Elgin; great-grandmother, Betty Hays of Elgin; and aunts and uncles, Shane Largent, Kari McGuire, Meagan Jarrell, Andrew and Jessica Jenks, and Mike and Jordan Jenks.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James B. Jenks; great-grandfather, Ben Hays; and uncle, Matthew Jenks.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.